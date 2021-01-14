CX Institutional Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,830,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Street by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

