CX Institutional Sells 23,869 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

