CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was up 5.3% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $164.23 and last traded at $162.33. Approximately 919,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 681,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

