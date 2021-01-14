Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the December 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 192,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

