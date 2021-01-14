Cypress Capital Group Buys New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.76 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

