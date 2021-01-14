Cypress Capital Group Invests $209,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.