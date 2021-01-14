Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

LNT opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

