D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 114.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 66.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $68.72 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

