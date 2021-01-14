Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 443.3% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFCO stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

