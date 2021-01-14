Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.85. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

