Daniel Bradbury Sells 12,113 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 212,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

