Daniel Trencher Sells 3,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.15 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.58.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.