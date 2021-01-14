Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.33.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.