Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.65 and last traded at $77.41. Approximately 3,342,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,200,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

