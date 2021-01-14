DATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. DATA has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $158,267.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00385181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.78 or 0.04042255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

