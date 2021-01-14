Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0007

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $699,639.01 and $112,212.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00384204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.73 or 0.04161931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013165 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

