DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $329,000 Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

