DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 312,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,928. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.87. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 258,257 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 655,189 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

