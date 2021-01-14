DecentBet (DBET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 259.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $581,640.88 and approximately $235.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

