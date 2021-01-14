Decentraland Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $162.45 million and approximately $34.26 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

MANA is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,946,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,076,968 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

