Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High at $335.67

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.67 and last traded at $332.34, with a volume of 3027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,162 shares of company stock worth $22,912,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 92,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

