Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $307.00 to $412.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.22.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,945. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,028 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

