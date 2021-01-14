DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $144,159.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001250 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019552 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,403,016 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

