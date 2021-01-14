Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 4919193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

