Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Aristide C. Achybrou Acquires 665,601 Shares

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Shares of DKL opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

