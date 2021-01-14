Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Aristide C. Achybrou Acquires 665,601 Shares

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).
Shares of DKL opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.72. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
About Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L)
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.