Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.75. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 803,923 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The company has a market cap of £25.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Get Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.