Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

DCTH opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 in the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

