Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Director Sells C$145,921.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$637.01 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$1.04.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DML shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

