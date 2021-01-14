Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.10

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 48378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 923,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 914,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 612,102 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

