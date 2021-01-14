Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
