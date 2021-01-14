Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

