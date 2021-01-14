Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

