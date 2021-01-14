DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.34. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 117,822 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

