Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,924.36 ($38.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,947.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,746.72. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market cap of £68.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

