Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,918.50 ($38.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,947.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,746.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

