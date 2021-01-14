Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

