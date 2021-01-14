DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Sells $2,082,239.20 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Edward W. Stack sold 310 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $19,384.30.

On Friday, October 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $210,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.