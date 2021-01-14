Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. 1,232,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

