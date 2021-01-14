Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.