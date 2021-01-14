Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

