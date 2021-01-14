Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.