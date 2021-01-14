Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $232.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00389901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 362.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,942,437,987 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

