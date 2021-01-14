Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.31. 78,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

