Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,550.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

