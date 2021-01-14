Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DGICA. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 604.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,673 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

