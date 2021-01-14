DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

DASH stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,876. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

