Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 735,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 610,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

