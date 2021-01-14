Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 50,477 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

