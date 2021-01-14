Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $69,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

