Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.80 ($103.29).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €68.60 ($80.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.79 and a 200 day moving average of €71.71. The company has a market cap of $589.96 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

