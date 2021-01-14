DragonVein Price Tops $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.72 million and $912,837.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.40 or 0.01318054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00553513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00175736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

